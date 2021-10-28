MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bemidji police are asking for the public’s help in locating two teens who have been reported as runaways.
According to police, 15-year-old Neveah Leigh Kingbird was last seen on Oct. 22 near the 900 block of Carter Circle. She’s described as 5-foot-4, 120 pounds, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and black converse slide shoes.
Police say 17-year-old Kaylynn Lea Jackson was last seen Oct. 27 near the 1700 block of 15th Street Northwest in the late evening. She’s described as 5-foot-8, 110 pounds, green eyes and brown hair. She might be in the area of White Earth or Red Lake.
Both teens were reported as runaways and police say their disappearances do not appear to be suspicious.
In the last month, police in Bemidji have reported several similar instances of missing teenage girls who left their areas voluntarily.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bemidji police at 218-333-9111.
More On WCCO.com: