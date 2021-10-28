MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO-TV) — It’s just not the way they were supposed to go. That’s what the family of two spirited best friends is saying. Beth Wollerman, 85, and Cecelia Timm, 89, were killed in a car crash last week in Hopkins. Police say they are still investigating, but have reports that an erratic driver ran a red light and hit the car the women were riding in.

Eden Wollerman Rancaño, Beth’s daughter, set up a roadside vigil at the Intersection of Shady Oak and Excelsior Boulevard to remember the women. The St. Paul native was a devoted teacher to the hearing impaired, and a proud mother and grandmother.

Beth and her husband eventually retired to The Glenn in Hopkins. When Beth moved there, she met a new best friend, a woman named Cecilia. The pair bonded over faith and fun.

“The Timms were married for 70 years, 70 years. And my parents were married for 61 years,” Eden said. “And both of the ladies were talkers, social. And both of the men were, you know, quiet, subdued [laughs]. And they just loved to have dinner together.”

The women went for a ride to buy hand cream last week. Cecilia’s husband was driving. Police say it appears another driver ran a red light.

The accident happened by Cross of Glory Baptist Church. Pastor Mark Ostlie and an off-duty medic rushed to help, and hold vigil. “I didn’t know about them, but we just wanted to pray over them and ask for God’s favor in the moment,” Ostlie said.

Eden says Ostlie’s presence at the scene was greatly appreciated.

“Since my mom was so spiritual and so was like Cecilia, it made me very happy that, you know, they were surrounded by prayer when this happened,” Beth said.

The pair lived in the hospital for two more days. “They were like best friends, and they both went within an hour of each other,” Eden said. “Their husbands are the ones that are left to pick up the pieces.”

And that’s what Eden says she will do, too, as they honor two long lives that were cut short. “They were special. They did have a lot to offer, and I don’t want them to be forgotten,” she said.

Hopkins police say they are working this investigation, and county or city attorneys will decide if they will charge the driver who hit the women.