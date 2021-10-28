MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are still searching for a driver who fled from Coon Rapids officers before crashing in Brooklyn Park Thursday.
The driver sped away from police at about 11:16 a.m., and eventually crashed on Highway 252 near 85th Avenue North, according to Brooklyn Park police.
The suspect was last seen running into the residential area south of 85th Avenue, on the east side of the highway. K-9s were unable to track the suspect down, and they are still at large.
It’s not clear what led up to the initial chase, but Brooklyn Park police say its officers were not involved. No one was hurt.