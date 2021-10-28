CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Ghosts, Halloween

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s that time of year when we have fun with haunted happenings. But do you really believe in ghosts?

A recent survey shows that two out of five Americans do believe in ghosts.

Furthermore, one in five say they’ve actually seen a ghost.

Click here for more information.