Weather Resources: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The raindrops that started to fall on Wednesday aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, as the showers are expected to stick around through most of Thursday.
The day will boast slightly below-average temperatures in the high 40s in the eastern part of the state, with the western portion potentially seeing low 50s.
Showers are expected to start diminishing in the afternoon before drying out in the evening and into Friday. The clearing trend is part of an overall slow-to-develop pattern.
Many parts of the state still could use the moisture following the summer drought.
While the rain is expected to cease by Friday, the clouds are expected to linger when you wake up Friday morning.
HALLOWEEN FORECAST
Saturday looks to be the warmest day in the near future, with a lot of sun and high temps in the high 50s.
As for Sunday, which is Halloween, expect a colder day in the high 40s, but sunny conditions will stick around.
More On WCCO.com:
- Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties
- MN Weather: Showers And Rumbles Wednesday As Slow Storm System Moves Into State
- ‘It’s More Than The Machinery’: Farmers Come Together To Help Family In Need
- Minneapolis Triple Shooting: 2 Boys, 1 Man Hurt In Drive-By Attack