MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Even though the main event is still a few days away, Halloween celebrations have been kicking off all week. Many families are eager to get in on the fun after taking last year off.

From elaborately-decorated homes to well-thought-out costumes, it feels like more people are in the Halloween spirit this year.

A soggy afternoon couldn’t damper the little dance party happening at North Commons Park. What was supposed to be a “trunk-or-treat” event changed out of COVID concern, with parents instead parking their cars and walking up to get candy.

Even with the extra caution and consistent rain drops, parent Kylie McGuire was excited to bring out her two kids, especially after keeping things more low key last Halloween.

“Last year we just kind of did a movie marathon,” she said. This year, McGuire’s family will load up their jack-o’-lantern buckets door-to-door.

“Having the fact that like the vaccine is a thing definitely kind of calms our minds a little bit and we’re not as paranoid,” she said.

The next stop, WCCO’s candy crusade was at The Waters of White Bear Lake, an assisted-living facility, where costume-clad kids got a handful of sweets while also visiting grandma and grandpa.

Parent Joe Colt appreciated the chance for his children to celebrate the holiday with their elderly relatives. Masks were required at the event and temperature checks happened upon entry.

“Hopefully the kids can get approved for vaccines so we can get together more and do more,” he said.

His family will be “trick-or- treating” the traditional way Sunday, which the CDC advises is safe to do, along with a new tradition born out of COVID caution.

“I made up a candy chute like other people and actually I enjoyed the candy chute. I’m gonna keep the candy chute because that’s just fun,” he said.

WCCO rounded out the festive cross-metro journey at The Journey School in St. Paul where kids went trunk-to-trunk for some early Halloween fun.

Parent Ernest Abbott is thankful his 2-year-old son gets to finally experience these events after most were cancelled last year.

“I’m noticing a lot more people out this year so maybe give [my son] a feel of the real trick-or-treat this year,” Abbott said.