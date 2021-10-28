MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says crews are working on “mitigation measures” after ethanol spilled from derailed train cars in southern Minnesota.
Eight Union Pacific train cars derailed Wednesday afternoon in Fairmont, a small town located between Interstate 90 and the Iowa border. The area near County Road 39 was closed to traffic as crews worked the scene. Officials said that four of the cars overturned, with two of them spilling ethanol into a ditch.
A Union Pacific spokesperson said Thursday that all of the cars have been removed from the track but not the scene, noting that the rainy, muddy conditions made moving the cars difficult. Repairs have been made to the track, the spokesperson said, adding that the railroad should reopen to train traffic Thursday evening.
No one was hurt in the incident. The derailment remains under investigation.
