Minnesota Weather: Rain Expected To Stick Around Through ThursdayThe raindrops that started to fall on Wednesday aren't going anywhere anytime soon, as the showers are expected to stick around through most of Thursday.

Let Us See Your Most Memorable 1991 Halloween Blizzard PicsThe Halloween Blizzard of 1991 is a story that is brought up year after year -- and for good reason. The record-setting storm has become a badge of honor. By the end of the event, which stretched for days, the Twin Cities received more than 28 inches of fresh snow, the biggest storm still on record.

Here's How To Ensure Your Furnace Is Winter-ReadyWith a chilly week ahead, many homeowners may be thinking of turning on their furnaces for the first time this season.

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine, Milder Temps And Rain Before Pleasant Halloween WeekendThe sun, milder temperatures and rainfall will all make a return this week, says WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows.

Minnesota Weather: Light Snow Observed In Parts Of MinnesotaWCCO's Mike Augustyniak says Thursday's high temperature represented the coolest since April 25, and a number of days in the extended forecast are expected to be in the same ballpark.