MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target is giving consumers a reasons to shop on Halloween — and it’s not for costumes or candy.
The Minneapolis-based retailer announced Thursday that it’ll start offering week-long Black Friday deals on Oct. 31. The sales will be labeled “Holiday Best” and the deals will be available in stores, online and through same-day delivery services. In the coming weeks, more deals will be added as the holidays approach.
“We know many of our guests are looking to shop early this season, and that value is incredibly important to them, especially during this time of year,” said Christina Hennington, Target’s executive vice president and chief growth officer, in a statement. “That’s why we’re introducing our week-long Holiday Best deals, giving guests confidence they’re getting great value, and making the deals available online and in stores so guests can shop however is most convenient for them.”
The first round of deals (Oct. 31-Nov.6) will include $100 off Beats wireless headphones, which generally sell for $199.99. The savings also include about $200 off an HP 15.6-inch laptop and $10 off select Flip Tots dolls.
On Nov. 6, when more deals are added, shoppers will be able to get $40 of a Keurig K-Mini coffeemaker, $120 off Bose noise-canceling wireless headphones, and $350 off a 65-inch 4K Roku smart TV.
According to a release from the company, if holiday deals go lower through the holiday season, shoppers will be able to get a price match through Dec. 24.
