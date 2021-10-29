MINNEAPLIS (WCCO) — A person is dead and another in custody following a shooting Friday evening in western Wisconsin.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a call of a gunshot victim in Luck, Wisconsin. At a home on the 600 block of Butternut Avenue, officers found a person’s body.
Officers quickly identified a suspect and arrested them. Investigators say there is no threat to the public.
The name of the person killed has yet to be released. The shooting remains under investigation.