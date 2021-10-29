MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Vikings guard Steve Hutchinson is set to receive his Hall of Fame ring during the Sunday evening matchup between Minnesota and the Dallas Cowboys.
On Friday, the team said that Hutchinson will receive the ring during the halftime ceremony at U.S. Bank Stadium. He'll also sound the Gjallarhorn prior to kickoff.
At a press conference Friday, Hutchinson said “it kind of puts a nice bow on a 12-year career.”
At a press conference Friday, Hutchinson said "it kind of puts a nice bow on a 12-year career."
Hutchinson was officially enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio this past August. He was inducted as a member of the Class of 2020.
Hutchinson’s blocked for a 100-yard rusher in 72 of his 177 career games, while also blocking for the NFL’s leading rusher twice and the second-ranked rusher twice.
He played at an All-Pro level from 2003 to 2009, where his teams made five playoff appearances.