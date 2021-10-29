MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A member of the University of Minnesota’s men’s gymnastics team has filed a lawsuit against the university.
Last year, the university eliminated the team in a cost-cutting move and also to meet Title IX requirements. Evan Ng was a men’s gymnast at the university, before his program was cut along with men’s tennis and indoor track and field.
The lawsuit, which is directed at the Board of Regents, Athletic Director Mark Coyle, and University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel, alleges that the men’s programs were cut based on a “misguided, unlawful, and unconstitutional attempt to comply with Title IX.”
It was filed by the Pacific Legal Foundation on behalf of Ng, who is now a sophomore at the university. Ng and his attorneys believe that the decision to eliminate the men’s sports means the university has essentially implemented quotas based on sex for athletic teams, which they believe is a violation of the constitution.
“When the university announced the men’s gymnastics team would be eliminated, my dreams were pretty much crushed,” said Ng. “This is also about students who will come here to compete in the future. I want them to have the opportunity to compete at Minnesota without having sex-based opportunities.”
Caleb Trotter, one of the attorneys representing Ng, says if they win the lawsuit it could also open the door for men’s tennis and indoor track and field to be reinstated.
At a Board of Regents meeting last month, regents said the decision to cut the programs was difficult, but they are focused on moving on.