MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is under a solar storm watch for Saturday night, meaning you might be able to see the aurora borealis.
NOAA categorized this particular solar storm watch as G3, which is a stronger chance to see the northern lights. The area covers much of the northern part of the United States — including all of Minnesota — and much of Canada.
“Like a severe thunderstorm watch, (a solar storm watch means) the ingredients are there for this to develop, but we don’t know if it’s going to happen yet,” meteorologist Mike Augustyniak said.
It might be tough to see the northern lights in the Twin Cities due to light pollution.
“Certainly in some of the suburbs and exurbs and greater Minnesota and Wisconsin, we’ll be able to see the Northern Lights,” Augustyniak said.
