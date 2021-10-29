MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday evening while attempting to cross Highway 169 in Hibbing.
The Minnesota State Patrol says that 28-year-old Chris Ozzello was struck around 6:30 p.m. near where the highway meets Howard Street. A northbound Ford Ecosport hit Ozzello as he tried to cross the highway. First-responders pronounced Ozzello dead at the scene.
The driver of the Ecosport, an 18-year-old Hibbing man, was not hurt in the collision. Investigators said he was “unable to avoid” hitting Ozello.
Alcohol was determined not to be a factor in the collision.