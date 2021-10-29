MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —Police say a suspect is in custody after a triple homicide in Farmington.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 5400 block of 183rd Street West to check on the welfare of a person visiting the home. That’s when they found the victims and the suspect.

“All I know is what’s on the news right now. We heard a homicide and that’s all I heard,” said Quentin Boe.

Boe arrived at the home on 183rd Street looking for answers. His friend who lives there hasn’t responded to any of his calls or text messages, and Boe is worried he may be the victim of a homicide.

“It hurts. I see his car sitting there. I don’t know if he’s okay or not. I can’t get a hold of him. I don’t know what to think right now,” said Boe.

When police responded to a welfare check for a person visiting the home Wednesday night, they found three adults dead inside. Another man at the scene was taken to the Dakota County Jail where he remains in custody.

Police Chief Gary Rutherford says this is not a random incident, there’s no threat to the public, and they are not looking for additional suspects.

Investigators were on scene for about 13 hours, working through the night before leaving around 10:30 Thursday morning.

“My wife just saw some lights and we just looked out the window and just saw a cop car and just thought it was a disturbance or something,” said Joseph Ruben.

Ruben lives just a couple houses away from the townhome where the homicides occurred. He went to bed Wednesday night not knowing why so many police cars were on his street. On Thursday morning, he learned why.

“Pretty sad, that’s for sure,” said Ruben. “Pretty surprising. Pretty quiet neighborhood for the most part.”

It’s a sentiment echoed by his neighbor Ethan Gonczy.

“It’s pretty quiet stuff, normal by day but I just had no idea something like this would happen,” said Gonczy.

Farmington Police and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are calling this an active investigation.