ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Hope Adebayo ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns and St. Thomas continued to prosper in its inaugural Division I season, defeating Marist 27-7 on Saturday.
In addition to Adebayo's two TDs, Cade Sexauer threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Max Zimmerman and ran for another score.
St. Thomas, dismissed from its Division III conference, was granted a waiver to jump straight to Division I. The Tommies are 4-1 in the Pioneer Football League and 5-2 overall.
Marist’s Austin Day completed 9 of 16 passes for 101 yards and the Red Foxes (3-4, 3-2) were held to 62 yards rushing on 30 carries. Day had a 2-yard run for Marist’s only score.
The Tommies held Marist to 167 yards while gaining 392.
