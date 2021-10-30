MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced on Saturday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Twitter thread, she explained that she tested positive on Friday after taking care of her 8-year-old daughter, who tested positive a week before.

She said that though she is “under the weather,” her family is doing well and “we’re thankful for the support of friends and family.”

Flanagan explained that on Oct. 22, her daughter tested positive for the virus after she mentioned she had a headache and a sore throat. At the time, Flanagan and her husband – who are both fully vaccinated – tested negative.

But Flanagan said she started to feel cold-like symptoms and took a rapid test which came back positive on Friday. She said she will continue to stay home to fully recover. She added that her daughter is already starting to feel better.

“I want to be clear: This pandemic is not over, and we have to keep doing everything we can to keep our kids safe,” Flanagan wrote. “Getting vaccinated isn’t just about you – it’s about protecting our little ones who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.”

Flanagan said that once she feels better, she is looking forward to getting her booster shot. Her daughter will soon get her first dose, as the vaccines could become available to 5- to 11-year-olds as soon as next week.

Gov. Tim Walz offered words of encouragement on Twitter, saying that Flanagan has “led with strength and compassion through this pandemic. ”

“Rest up and get well soon,” he wrote.

