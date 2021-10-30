MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The northern lights could be visible for large parts of Minnesota on Saturday night, as the state is under a solar storm watch.
Though it could be hard to see the lights in the metro area due to light pollution, Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak shared some tips for the best way to see the aurora.
The best time to look is after midnight, he said, and get away from the city lights. Augustyniak also said to start by looking north, though since this storm will come so far south, you could possibly look in any direction and still see the lights.
Near the Twin Cities, a greenish light show is most common, and the dancing vibrant colors are often seen in the northern part of the state.
We're still in for a good #NorthernLights show tonight. There will be several hours of clear skies in almost all of #MNwx and #WIwx so the weather should play along. Here's how to set yourself up for viewing success. pic.twitter.com/W0FntTWntP
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) October 30, 2021
Saturday evening will see some cloud cover, however. In the Twin Cities, the clouds could clear out around 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday.
Augustyniak says that we’re entering the beginning of a four-to-five years stretch of increasing solar storm activity, so if you don’t see the lights this time around, there will be more opportunities in the future.
Overnight Saturday will be cold, leading into a Halloween which could see a high temperature in the mid-40s.
More On WCCO.com:
- Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings
- MN Weather: Northern Lights Could Be Visible Overhead For Most Of State Saturday Night
- Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
- 1 Dead, 1 In Custody After Shooting In Western Wisconsin