MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 20-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after he rear-ended a Minnesota State Patrol car in Brooklyn Center, officials say.
The incident happened on Friday night shortly before 11 p.m. on Interstate 94 at Highway 252.
State Patrol says the trooper was rear-ended by a 2011 Yamaha Motorcycle. The driver was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital.
