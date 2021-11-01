MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating six armed carjackings Friday night. The crimes happened between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. in various parts of the city’s south side.
Police say the information is preliminary and may change. It’s also unknown whether the incidents are related. Police say victims were robbed and held at gunpoint when their cars were stolen by multiple suspects.
— The first carjacking occurred on the 2800 block of 13th Avenue South at 5 p.m.
— The second was on the 4600 block of 28th Avenue South at 5:36 p.m.
— The third happened on the 2300 block of 32nd Street East at 5:53 p.m.
— The fourth was again on the 2800 block of 13th Avenue South at 6:11 p.m.
— The fifth occurred on the 5800 block of 11th Avenue South at 9:49 p.m.
— The sixth was on the 4000 block of Third Avenue South at 10 p.m.
Police say that at 10:33 p.m., officers pursued a carjacked vehicle near East Lake Street. The vehicle had been involved in multiple aggravated robberies within a few hours of one another. Three people were taken into custody. It’s unclear whether they were related to Friday nights carjackings.
According to the Minneapolis police crime statistics, there have been about 340 auto thefts in the city for the month of October. Compared to last year during this time, auto thefts were down by about 20.
Residents say it’s troubling to see the uptick in crime, especially when it’s so close to home.
“It’s unfortunate when people have the perception that it’s dangerous to be out and it increases likelihood that it will happen, because there’s fewer people to see things happening or deter things from happening,” Becky Kane said.
