MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Six Minnesota companies have been named 2022 finalists for the national Good Food Awards.
The finalists are selected using standards of quality, sustainability and social responsibility. Here they are below:READ MORE: Minnesotans Living The Dream As Wine Makers in Oregon
– Redhead Creamery, Clothbound Garlic Cheddar, Minnesota
– Acorn Coffee Club, Las Lajas – Yellow Honey, Costa Rica, Minnesota
– Wesley Andrews Coffee, Kenya Othaya Chinga, Minnesota
– Hobby Farmer Canning Co., Turmeric Switchel, Minnesota
– Grandma’s Gourmets, Strawberry, Sumac and Bay Leaf Jam, Minnesota
– Tattersall Distilling Company, Organic Vodka, Minnesota
It’s the 12th year the Good Food Foundation has given awards. This year, nearly 2,000 food and drinks entered, and 350 finalists were selected in categories like cheese, coffee, drinks, grains, oils, preserves and spirits.
Winners will be announced in January 2022.MORE NEWS: You Can Always Get What You Want? Mick Jagger Has 2 Juicy (Jucy) Lucys Before Concert
More On WCCO.com:
- 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’
- Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings
- Man Dies In North Minneapolis Shooting Sunday
- Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX