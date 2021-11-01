Election 2021:We've got all the resources, information and explainers you need before headed to the polls this Tuesday.
By Jason DeRusha
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Six Minnesota companies have been named 2022 finalists for the national Good Food Awards.

The finalists are selected using standards of quality, sustainability and social responsibility. Here they are below:

Redhead Creamery, Clothbound Garlic Cheddar, Minnesota
Acorn Coffee Club, Las Lajas – Yellow Honey, Costa Rica, Minnesota
Wesley Andrews Coffee, Kenya Othaya Chinga, Minnesota
Hobby Farmer Canning Co., Turmeric Switchel, Minnesota
Grandma’s Gourmets, Strawberry, Sumac and Bay Leaf Jam, Minnesota
Tattersall Distilling Company, Organic Vodka, Minnesota

It’s the 12th year the Good Food Foundation has given awards. This year, nearly 2,000 food and drinks entered, and 350 finalists were selected in categories like cheese, coffee, drinks, grains, oils, preserves and spirits.

Winners will be announced in January 2022.

