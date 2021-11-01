Election 2021:We've got all the resources, information and explainers you need before headed to the polls this Tuesday.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Bloomington News, Felony, Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Local News, Taxes, The Minnesota Department of Revenue

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has charged a Bloomington couple with four felony counts of failing to file income tax returns and four felony counts of failing to pay income tax.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced Monday that Candice Glenna and Shawn Thomas Johnson failed to file their state income tax returns and failed to pay income taxes from 2016 through 2019.

According to the complaint, the couple earned enough income through those years to be required to file tax returns and pay income taxes in Minnesota. The couple failed to pay $57,000 in income taxes.