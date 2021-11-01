MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With Halloween over, another kind of holiday spirit is announcing its arrival.

Christmas trees and lights may be coming soon to a home near you, but not everyone seems to be on board the festive sleigh just yet.

A WCCO Twitter poll Monday asked if it’s too early to start decorating for Christmas — and more than 60% voted “yes.”

At Mall of America, signs of the holiday are everywhere. Forty-four-foot-tall holiday trees are under construction in the mall’s rotunda. They’re expected to be completed by Friday. Several stores also have decorations in their window displays.

“It’s a perfect time to start,” said Zack Tretter. “I love Christmas season.”

The clothing store Altar’d State has displayed handmade Christmas decorations for at least two weeks, and Christmas music has been playing inside since the beginning of October, according to the manager.

“I think it’s OK because it’s just fun, and everything Christmas I think is pretty,” said Azarayah Crockett.

Even within families, this can be a divisive issue. Adeya Crockett disagrees.

“I think we should be talking about Thanksgiving first,” Adeya Crockett said. “Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays because all the food and being around family.”

Lucious Griffin, who works at the mall, feels the same about Thanksgiving.

“Can’t leave out Thanksgiving,” Griffin said. “That’s a peaceful time right there.”

Bidbilla, who also works at the mall, thinks it’s nice walking through the decorations and seeing the spirit.

“People have been cooped up for a really long time,” Bidbilla said. “We can finally get out, enjoy the energy and the feeling and the vibes.”

On her Twitter account Sunday night, Mariah Carey posted a video of her smashing a pumpkin and declaring, “It’s time.” Carey’s song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is a holiday-season staple.