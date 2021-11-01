MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials Monday reported an additional 10,454 virus cases, including 7,597 people who were reinfected since the start of the pandemic; the MDH said that there have been 2,857 newly reported positive cases, and 25 more deaths due to COVID-19.

Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is holding roughly in place, now at 7.3%. However, that figure was as high as 8.5% in October.

There are also a reported 39.5 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which although it puts the state well above the line considered high risk, also represents a downward trend after peaking above 50.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, the state’s total number of people who have been infected by COVID has risen to 789,800 since the pandemic began, with 8,694 deaths attributed to the virus.

Worldwide, the pandemic has officially killed at least 5 million, though many expect the actual figure to be significantly higher than that.

As of Monday morning, figures from the Minnesota Department of Health showed that about 74.8% of Minnesotans 16 or older had received at least one vaccine dose, and 95.1% of those 65 or older had received at least one dose. In total, the state has administered 6,939,463 doses of vaccine, with about 3.3 million residents having completed their vaccine series.

There have been more than 401,000 vaccine booster shots given to eligible Minnesotans.

Total ICU bed usage among COVID-19 patients is at 214. Additionally, there are currently 694 COVID-19 patients being hospitalized in non-ICU beds. Both those figures have been holding relatively steady for the last weeks, but many hospitals in the state are reporting being stretched close to capacity as these figures continue to remain high. The rate of deaths being reported is roughly double what it was a month ago. The rate of new COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 residents is at 12.6.

Minnesotans now have more places to get a rapid test for COVID-19. The National Guard last week opened new sites in Inver Grove Heights, Wadena, and Hibbing. All the locations are free and you get results within a few hours after the nasal swab.