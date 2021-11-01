Election 2021:We've got all the resources, information and explainers you need before headed to the polls this Tuesday.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The young man charged in the shooting death of 12-year-old London Bean has been arrested.

Jeremiah Marquise Grady, 18, is in the Hennepin County Jail Monday, according to Minneapolis Police, who say the department is “grateful to Rev. Jerry McAfee and other community partners who worked with Grady’s mother to bring about this peaceful arrest.”

Jeremiah Grady (credit: Hennepin County)

Grady is charged with second-degree murder in connection to Bean’s killing on Sept. 8, in addition to the same charge “for the attempted murder of a second juvenile.”

London Bean (credit: Submitted By Family)

The criminal complaint says Bean, on the first day of sixth grade, was shot in the chest and abdomen on the 800 block of Aldrich Avenue North. Witnesses say Bean was fighting with another boy when that boy’s masked brother, later identified as Grady, walked up and began shooting in Bean’s direction, before fleeing in a vehicle. Bean later died in an area hospital.

Grady’s whereabouts had been unknown for weeks. He was charged in mid-September. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.