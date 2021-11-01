Wha' Happened? Primo Northern Lights Viewing Opportunity Largely A Bust"Bottom line, the CME (coronal mass ejection) hit us but it was traveling slower than forecasted so it arrived closer to daylight hours and appears to be more of a glancing blow than a direct hit," Rice said. "In a word, it was a bust."

MN Weather: Chilly Start To November, Election Day Looks Even ColderIf you’re heading out the door Monday morning, it’s best to layer up.

30 Years Later, Minnesota Still Awed By Epic Halloween Blizzard Of 1991As the Twin Cities woke up, the snow picked up, at times falling two inches an hour. The wet, heavy snow collapsed rooftops and stranded fire fighters. Police swapped their squads for snowmobiles to navigate the roads while others used skis to get down the street.

Minnesota Weather: Calm Weather Expected For Halloween WeekendWhile the streets are expected to be filled with ghosts and goblins, the skies above are expected to be far from scary this Halloween weekend. After a number of days drenched in rain and sprinkles, a drier pattern has moved into the state just in time for the weekend.

30 Years Ago: A Look Back On Record-Breaking 1991 Halloween BlizzardThe Halloween Blizzard of 1991 is a story that is brought up year after year -- and for good reason. The record-setting storm has become a badge of honor. By the end of the event, which stretched for days, the Twin Cities received more than 28 inches of fresh snow, the biggest storm still on record.