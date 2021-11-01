Election 2021:We've got all the resources, information and explainers you need before headed to the polls this Tuesday.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By Eric Henderson
Filed Under:Minnesota Weather, Riley O'Connor

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re heading out the door Monday morning, it’s best to layer up.

Meteorologist Riley O’Connor reports that temperatures start pretty chilly, and won’t get much warmer. High temperatures aren’t expected to get above the mid-40s.

To the north, some sprinkles and snow showers could happen in the early afternoon. Clouds will thicken up into the evening across the state.

Election Day on Tuesday looks to be even colder, with high temps in the low-40s.

Chilly temps and dry weather continue through the week, with a warmup possible for the weekend.

Watch the latest forecast above.

Eric Henderson