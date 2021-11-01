MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Roseville say to avoid westbound Highway 36 after a semi rollover late Monday morning.
The Roseville Fire Department tweeted a picture of the scene near Snelling Avenue, showing the semi blocking all traffic.
Avoid westbound highway 36. We are ok scene of a semi rollover blocking all traffic. pic.twitter.com/VaLEYrkMKE
— Roseville, MN FD (@RosevilleMN_FD) November 1, 2021
The story is developing, so check back.
