MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Xcel Energy announced Monday the company’s goal to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions from its natural gas business by 2050.
According to the release, “Xcel Energy is the only major U.S. energy provider to announce its commitment to provide 100% carbon-free electricity for reducing greenhouse gas emissions across three large sectors of the economy: electricity, natural gas use in buildings, and transportation.”READ MORE: 6 Minnesota Companies Named Finalists For National ‘Good Food Awards’
“Our vision for delivering net-zero energy by 2050 is an important evolution in our clean energy leadership,” said Bob Frenzel, president and CEO of Xcel Energy. Frenzel said the effort to deliver clean energy will give customers new energy options and reduce emissions.
The commitment stems from Xcel Energy’s 2018 vision to deliver 100% carbon-free electricity to customers by 2050, with a goal of reducing emissions by 80% by 2030, the release said.
Xcel plans to offer its customers new programs to reduce their own natural gas usage. Programs will include conserving natural gas and low-carbon gas alternatives, such as hydrogen and renewable natural gas, according to the release.READ MORE: Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings
The company said it expects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its natural gas service 25% by 2030.
To learn more about Xcel Energy’s clean energy transition, please visit xcelenergy.com/carbon
More On WCCO.com:
- 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’
- Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings
- Man Dies In North Minneapolis Shooting Sunday
- Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX