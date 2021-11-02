Election 2021:We've got all the resources, information and explainers you need before headed to the polls this Tuesday.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Methamphetamine, Minneapolis News, MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The United States Attorney’s Office has charged a 20-year-old man from Mexico with trying to smuggle methamphetamine, several firearms and dozens of armor-piercing bullets onto a flight from Minneapolis to Phoenix last week.

The criminal complaint states Kevin Alan Aguilar-Moreno checked two pieces of luggage before getting onto a Delta Airlines flight at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Oct. 29.

TSA agents found more than two pounds of meth inside, as well as two pistols and a homemade, untraceable AR-15-style rifle. The luggage also contained 241 bullets, 39 of which were armor-piercing rounds.

Aguilar-Moreno faces a count of possessing meth with intent to distribute, and a count of possessing firearms while illegally present in the U.S. He made his first court appearance Tuesday.