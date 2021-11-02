MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lyft on Tuesday announced a new safety feature for drivers that requires additional identification for those using anonymous payment methods.
According to the ride-sharing company, the new safety feature, which has been implemented in Minneapolis and elswhere, is part of its ongoing efforts to enhance driver safety.
RELATED: Minneapolis Crime Alert Warns Uber, Lyft Drivers Of Armed Car Robbery Scheme
A Lyft representative says riders who set up a Lyft account using an anonymous form of payment — like prepaid cards, Venmo or Paypal — are now required to provide additional identification before riding with Lyft. The anonymous form of payment has been more frequently linked to fraud and other high-risk behavior.
Other safety features previously implemented for drivers include emergency help supported by ADT, real-time ride tracking, and smart trip check-in if a trip appears irregular.
Lyft says it is also working with law enforcement, including the Minneapolis Police Department, to address safety concerns.
In October, a crime alert was pushed out for Minneapolis after multiple rideshare drivers were assaulted and robbed at gunpoint. Police say since mid-August, more than 40 Uber and Lyft drives have been robbed or carjacked with 12 in just the last seven days.
