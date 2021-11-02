Election Results:Click here for full election results in Minnesota's 2021 races, including the ballot questions.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With all precincts’ votes being reported, a question to Minneapolis residents to pass a proposed amendment that would shift certain powers to the mayor is currently winning.

With all 136 precincts reporting Tuesday night, 74,037 voters (52%) supported the question “Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to adopt a change in its form of government to an Executive Mayor-Legislative Council Structure?” That compares to 67,228 (48%) rejecting it.

The amendment was one of three ballot questions Minneapolis residents voted on Tuesday. The proposal needed at least 51% of the vote to pass.

The proposal will shake up the city’s structure of government by shifting more authority to the mayor’s office and reducing the power of the city council. The city will have a “strong mayor” approach by defining the mayor as the city’s chief executive and consolidating authority over all operating departments to that office.