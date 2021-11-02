MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis residents on Tuesday have voted against a proposed amendment that would have removed the city’s police department from the city charter and replace it with a Department of Public Safety.
With 945 of precincts reporting, 56% of voters — more than 80,000 — were against the amendment.
The vote means the Department of Public Safety will not be created and the Minneapolis Police Department will remain on the city charter.
Meanwhile, the Minneapolis Police Department is seeking $27 million in funding to address a “staggering” number of police officer departures as violent crime surges in the city.
Arradondo said there are 598 active sworn officers this year compared to 853 in 2019. The budget proposal calls for increased funding to rebuild core services.
Charter amendment questions require 51% or more of the votes cast on each question to pass.
