MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis Police say they arrested another carjacking suspect on Tuesday morning.

Monday night, the city saw a string of six attempted carjackings in less than two hours.

The surge of carjackings and crimes has urged many to sign up for self-defense classes. At Krav Maga Minneapolis, enrollment went up by 15%.

“Often somebody will be either threatened, or have an incident happen and it’ll scare them, and they realize they need to learn something to help protect themselves,” said co-owner Gail Boxrud.

Instructors at the self defense studio are certified to teach law enforcement, but have focused on mainly on teaching civilians.

While it takes skills to physically defend oneself, Boxrud never encourages people to fight for things.

“Don’t argue with suspects, don’t chase the suspect down, they’re dangerous and unpredictable,” said Minneapolis Inspector Katie Blackwell.

Blackwell says the city has seen roughly 25 carjackings since Friday, and only two suspects have been arrested since. In total, this year the city has seen about 460 carjackings.

“Just because someone carjacked you, if you were a victim of a carjacking and then we caught that individual a week later, it might not be the carjacking suspect, they may have handed that car off,” she said.

That’s why witnesses are key. Blackwell says often times vehicles are just dumped. The city is seeing both juveniles and adults committing the crimes.

“To suspects out there, this is not a game, this is traumatizing people,” said Blackwell.

St. Paul Police say the majority of people committing similar crimes in their city are juveniles. They say most stolen vehicles end up back with the owners.

Tips for keeping yourself safe and protected:

Stay aware of your surroundings.