MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All eyes are on Minneapolis and Question 2 on the ballot. It’s top of mind for the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association annual meeting in St. Cloud on Election Day. They too are waiting to see what voters decide.
Police chiefs tell WCCO the outcome of Question 2 will impact the policing profession.READ MORE: Minneapolis Voters Feel 'Burden' Voting On Future Of Policing
“I think law enforcement across the state is concerned. I think that just the question that is on the ballot is to some extent delegitimizing what we do as police officers,” Duluth Chief Mike Tusken said.
“If the people who are clamoring for the answer to be yes, they’re going to be sorry because this is very dangerous stuff,” St. Cloud Chief Blair Anderson said.READ MORE: Minneapolis Voters Feel 'A Bigger Burden' On Election Day 2021
“We’ve got a national crisis going on with recruiting and all of us are in that right now, and I’m sure that’s going to get worse with this,” Maple Grove Chief Eric Werner said.
WCCO will have more reaction from the law enforcement community throughout the night, and after the polls close.MORE NEWS: Election Day: Polls Open With Important Races, Issues On Ballots In Twin Cities
More On WCCO.com:
- 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’
- Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings
- Man Dies In North Minneapolis Shooting Sunday
- Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX