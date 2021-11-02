MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota middle school student’s baseball skills are being noticed at the highest level.

Benjamin Bergan, 13, was just honored with a national award during the World Series, winning first place in Major League Baseball’s Pitch Hit, & Run competition.

Bergan, who began playing baseball at age 3, beat out thousands of youth players around the country to claim the top spot.

“It’s still shocking to me,” Bergan said.

He was invited to the competition in Atlanta, as well as game four of the World Series.

It starts at the regional level, where the top three players from the Minnesota Twins region — which includes four states — are chosen. Then it’s another competition against regional winners across the country.

“Me and my dad, we practice just about every day,” he said.

The top three were invited to Atlanta to compete at the national level. He beat out thousands.

“It seems so crazy to me because every single time I was completely surprised that I made it onto the next round,” Bergan said.

The players are judged on a points system for their pitching, hitting and running. On Monday night at Truist Park, all of Bergan’s practice paid off. When they announced the second place winner, he knew he had won.

“I was just overwhelmed, I was so happy,” he said

Bergan brought home two trophies with him. He never even put them in his luggage on the plane.

He hopes to play in the MLB someday. His favorite team? The Minnesota Twins. He’s hopeful this honor will help get him there

“I think just going out there and working every day can really help you,” he said.

Bergan, who beat the runner up by 140 points, says he’ll take a brief rest before moving right into basketball season.