MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that many of us enjoyed not having to cook on Thanksgiving, and we enjoyed supporting local restaurants. Again in 2021, restaurants, caterers and bakeries are providing Thanksgiving meal kits to take out and re-heat at home. We’ll update this list as we get more announcements. If you are a restaurant and wish to be included on this list, please email jrderusha@wcco.com.

TAKEOUT AND MEAL KITS

Surdyk’s Catering: Free range turkeys from Kadejan in Glenwood prepared and trussed for you to roast at home. 10-12 lb $100, 12-14lb. turkey $120. Plus classic sides, gravy and pies. Also find a Thanksgiving wine 4-pack, regular priced $68, special price $48 for a cremant sparkling rose, Vouvray, Pinot Noir and Primitivo from Italy.

Order by Monday, Nov. 15 at noon

Wise Acre Eatery: Turkey legs, smoked turkey breast ($96 feeds 4-6) raised at Tangletown Gardens Farm in Plato among other trimmings and pies

Order by Friday, Nov. 19

D’Amico Catering: Full feast of turkey, salads, sides and dessert with an additional option to add more pies. $235 feeds 6, pickup at Edinburgh USA in Brooklyn Park or the Metropolitan Ballroom in Golden Valley.

Order by Monday, Nov. 22

France 44: Thanksgiving turkey and the sides all available a la carte. Fresh turkeys from $40, brined turkey breasts from $70, sides and pies plus charcuterie and cheese trays starting at $85.

Order by Nov. 19 at 4pm

Animales BBQ: Thanksgiving Package with a smoked half turkey and gravy, quart of cheesy grits, quart of carrots with queso fresco, and more. $80 serves 4. Pies available a la carte too.

Order soon as this will sell out

Brasa: Dinner packages serve 2, 4, 8 up to 28 people. All include roasted free range turkey, smoked ham, cornbread, mashed potatoes and more. Sides including Brasa classics like Collard Greens and rice & beans are also available to add. $37.50/person.

Pickup Nov. 24

Marna’s Eatery: A Costa Rican inspired chicken and ham dinner along with truffle mashed potatos and a tres leches pumpkin cake. $100 serves 4 people. Pickup at Marna’s in Robbinsdale.

Order by Nov. 21 at noon

Alma: Everything but the turkey- the Alma Thanksgiving meal package includes a meat plate, potatoes, squash, stuffing and a French silk tart. $86 serves 2.

Order ASAP as they will sell out

Colossal Café: A la carte plates of individual roasted turkey, or a dinner plate with mashed potatoes and stuffing plus a slice of pie for $14.

Order ASAP

Rainforest Café: Thanksgiving Family Pack serves 8-10 for $149. Turkey and the trimmings.

Place to-go order before 4pm on Nov. 22

Red Cow: Thanksgiving heat and serve meal kit feeds 5-7 people and includes roasted turkey breast, green bean casserole and the trimmings, plus pumpkin pie. $209 and $25 of every kit is donated to M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital.

Order by Nov. 21

The Lexington: Heat and serve meal kit feeds 4-6 people for $220, includes roasted turkey breast and leg along with whipped potatoes and other trimmings plus pumpkin pie.

Order by Nov. 21

Mason Jar Kitchen, Eagan: Take-and-bake and ready-to-serve Thanksgiving Feasts. Dinners include herb-roasted sliced turkey, stuffing, and more. $145 serves 4-6 very generously. Lots of add-ons including pies from Cupcake Bakery (www.cup-cake.com)

Order by Nov. 32 at noon.

The Buttered Tin: Thanksgiving meals served 4-6 with a Fischer Farms ham, candied yams and green beans in Gremolata. $138, you heat and serve.

Order by Nov. 18 at 3pm, pick up in Lowertown St. Paul.

The Grocer’s Table: Thanksgiving Feast a la cart menu includes 15 lb. brined Ferndale Farms turkey for $100, roasted Brussel sprouts with pancetta (2 lbs. for $30), bacon mac & Cheese (3 lbs. for $25).

Call 952-446-6100 to pre-order by Nov 17 for pick up Nov. 23 & 24 by 5pm

McCormick & Schmick’s: Roasted turkey and stuffing with butternut squash bisque and walnut mixed green salad among other trimmings. $189 serves 4-6, or individual plates are available to-go on Thanksgiving Day.

Order by Monday, Nov. 22

PIES

The Buttered Tin: 11 flavors including blueberry crumble, cherry almond, French apple, and peach streusel for $34. Or order a freshly frozen fruit pie for $30.

Order by Nov. 17

Bellecour Bakery at Cooks: Pumpkin Chiffon Crepe Cake! Feeds 10 for $95.

Randy’s Pie: Apple cranberry, key lime cranberry, bourbon pecan. $26-$35.

Vikings & Goddesses Pie Company: Pumpkin Pie topped with chocolate-covered espresso beans for $28. Pecan Date pie with a mix of dark and light corn syrup and chopped dates.

Pre-order ASAP

Hot Hands Pie: Classic apple pie and pecan chess pie for $34, Pumpkin Pie for $28. Caramelized peanut butter pie for $34, toasted vanilla pie $28.

Order ASAP as this will sell out

Wildfire: Whole Pumpkin Pie, Maple-Pecan Pie, Door County Cherry Pie, Key Lime Pie, or Flourless Chocolate Cake for $24.95, plus tax or a whole Triple Layer Chocolate Cake for $45, plus tax.

Milkjam Creamery: Ice cream pies include pumpkin dulce crunch ($29), cranberry almond pie (GF/Vegan/$34), Ridin’ Duuurty Oreo/Peanut Butter pie ($29), and Pecan pie ($29).

Order ASAP