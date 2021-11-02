Election 2021:We've got all the resources, information and explainers as voters head to the polls Tuesday.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A teenager was injured on Tuesday afternoon when a train rolled over their ankle.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says that a few teenagers were playing on the tracks near 18 1/2 Avenue Northeast and Monroe Street Northeast around 3:45 p.m.

Officials say an “active train” hit and went over the foot of one of the teenagers, who is believed to be around 17 years old.

The teen suffered serious trauma to the ankle and foot, but the injury is not believed to be fatal.