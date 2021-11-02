MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the south metro are investigating Tuesday after a dead woman and a severely injured man were found in a hotel room.
Eden Prairie officials say police responded shortly before 11 a.m. on a welfare check at the Residence Inn on the 7700 block of Flying Cloud Drive. Inside, officers found a woman’s body in a guest room along with a man suffering “significant injuries.”
Emergency crews brought the man to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. His name was not released; nor was the name of the dead woman.
Investigators believe the incident was not random. There is no threat to the public, police say.
More On WCCO.com:
- 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’
- Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings
- Man Dies In North Minneapolis Shooting Sunday
- Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX