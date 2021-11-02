Election 2021:We've got all the resources, information and explainers you need before headed to the polls this Tuesday.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the south metro are investigating Tuesday after a dead woman and a severely injured man were found in a hotel room.

Eden Prairie officials say police responded shortly before 11 a.m. on a welfare check at the Residence Inn on the 7700 block of Flying Cloud Drive. Inside, officers found a woman’s body in a guest room along with a man suffering “significant injuries.”

Emergency crews brought the man to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. His name was not released; nor was the name of the dead woman.

Investigators believe the incident was not random. There is no threat to the public, police say.