MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five years after Terrance “Terry” Brisk was found shot dead in the woods of central Minnesota, authorities are still searching for his killer.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday again asked for the public to come forward with any information on Brisk’s death on Nov. 7, 2016. Investigators believe that Brisk, a hunter, was shot in the woods with his own rifle. Evidence suggests he was shot at close range and likely interacted with his killer before the fatal shooting.
Investigators say that recent technological advances have opened some new doors in the search for a suspect, which is way the case is still active, although few tips have come in the last five years. Anyone with information, however little, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 320-632-9233 or contact CrimeStoppers. All CrimeStoppers tips are anonymous and can be made online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Those who offer information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.
Brisk’s death is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
