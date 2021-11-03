ELECTION RESOURCES: Election Results For The Top Races | Election Stories | Political News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Incumbent Jacob Frey is leading the first round of the ranked choice vote in the Minneapolis mayoral election, with a roughly 20 point lead against challengers Sheila Nezhad and Kate Knuth.

Frey does not yet have the votes to be determined the winner of the race; as of Wednesday morning – with all 136 precincts reporting – he has 43% of the vote. Nezhad, a community organizer, trails with 21% and Knuth, a former state legislator, with 18% of the first-choice round. A candidate needs at least 50% of the vote in order to win.

An emboldened Frey spoke to supporters shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Minneapolis right now is sending a message to the entire nation that real progress requires real work,” he said. “We’re sending a message that transformational change is within reach if we unite around a common cause to get it done.”

In his first term, Frey faced criticism from conservatives about his handling of the destructive unrest following the murder of George Floyd by police in 2020, including his decision to evacuate officers from the 3rd Precinct building. The Democrat also was lambasted by many progressives and liberals for his defense of the Minneapolis Police Department over calls to replace it with a department of public safety.

Mayor Frey has been steadfast in his support of Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, with the duo implementing several policing changes following Floyd’s death, including the banning of choke holds, “warrior-style” training and stopping drivers for low-level offenses.

“There’s not a mayor in the country that is content with the pace of change, and count me in on that vote,” Frey told the Associated Press last week. “But we have passed a litany of reforms and changes, more than any mayor in the history of this city.”

Frey also frequently clashed with the Minneapolis City Council, most recently when it overrode his veto concerning language in the public safety charter amendment. The proposed amendment failed to pass on Tuesday night.

Also on the ballot was an amendment about switching the city’s governance system to a “strong mayor” structure. Frey supported the measure, as well as an amendment which would authorize the city council to implement rent control.

Frey was endorsed by Gov. Tim Walz. He faced challenges from 16 candidates.

Minneapolis hasn’t elected a Republican mayor since 1957.

