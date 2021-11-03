Election 2021:Frey, Carter win second terms, but many Mpls. City Council members have been unseated.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lakeville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was involved in road rage assault last week.

According to police, the incident happened on the afternoon of Oct. 27. The suspect is described as a man in his late 40s to 50s, standing 6 feet, 1 to 3 inches tall with short sandy hair peppered with grey. .

The suspect was last seen wearing business casual clothes, including a green jacket with writing on the left chest. He was seen driving a 2015 to 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, possibly a Limited or Overland package.

Anyone with information is asked to call 952-985-2800 and ask for Detective Frame.