MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lakeville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was involved in road rage assault last week.
According to police, the incident happened on the afternoon of Oct. 27. The suspect is described as a man in his late 40s to 50s, standing 6 feet, 1 to 3 inches tall with short sandy hair peppered with grey. .
The suspect was last seen wearing business casual clothes, including a green jacket with writing on the left chest. He was seen driving a 2015 to 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, possibly a Limited or Overland package.
Anyone with information is asked to call 952-985-2800 and ask for Detective Frame.
