By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man rescued from a house fire in Minneapolis over the weekend has died of injuries suffered in the blaze.

The Minneapolis Fire Department announced Wednesday that the man who was pulled from the south Minneapolis home early Saturday morning died at Hennepin Healthcare. The victim’s name has yet to be released.

Firefighters rescued the man from a home on the 3400 block of Blaisdell Avenue. Crews found the home’s porch on fire, and the flames spread to the home’s first and second floors. A cat was found dead inside.

While knocking down the flames, one firefighter injured their ankle when they fell through a hole in the floor. Two other firefighters were check out for possible overexertion.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an accident linked to smoking.