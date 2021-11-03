ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Incumbent St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is currently leading in the early returns as he fights to continue holding the position for another four years.
With all precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning, Carter leads with about 62% of the first-choice votes. The closest runner-up in first-choice votes is Dino Guerin with 13% and Paul Langenfeld with 9%.
Carter, who made history when he became the state capitol’s first Black mayor in 2017, is projected to win Tuesday’s election.
In his first term, the Democrat raised St. Paul’s minimum wage to $15 an hour and established the People’s Prosperity Guaranteed Income Pilot, a program which gives 150 struggling families $500 a month for 18 months. He also helped launch CollegeBound St. Paul, which gives every child born in the city a $50 college savings account.
However, he also faced a heated debate over the city’s garbage collection and concerns about gun violence.
Carter was endorsed by Gov. Tim Walz. He faced challenges from seven candidates: Miki Frost, Dino Guerin, Bill Hosko, Dora Jones-Robinson, Paul Langenfeld, Abu Nayeem, and Scott Evans Wergin.
