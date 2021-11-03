MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Incumbent Jacob Frey has been re-elected as mayor of Minneapolis.

Minneapolis election officials announced Frey as the winner Wednesday afternoon.

BREAKING: Jacob Frey is re-elected as mayor of Minneapolis, per @votempls tabulation of ranked choice votes. The scope of his powers in office will change with passage of question one 'strong mayor' that defines him as city's chief executive. @wcco — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) November 3, 2021

In a mayoral race breakdown, city officials say Frey secured 49.1% of the vote. Kate Knuth has 38.2% of the vote. Frey was elected after two rounds of tabulation.

Following the first-round ballot tabulations Tuesday evening, Frey did not have enough votes to be declared the winner.

Before he was declared winner, an emboldened Frey spoke to supporters Tuesday evening.

ELECTION RESOURCES: Results For Top Races | Election Stories | Political News

“Minneapolis right now is sending a message to the entire nation that real progress requires real work,” he said. “We’re sending a message that transformational change is within reach if we unite around a common cause to get it done.”

Additional rounds of tabulation were required after no candidate reached the required threshold of first-choice votes. Ballot tabulation resumed at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Minneapolis City Clerk Casey Carl said voter turnout was 53.94%.

“That’s a record high for an off-year, municipal-only election,” Carl said.

In his first term, Frey faced criticism from conservatives about his handling of the destructive unrest following the murder of George Floyd by police in 2020, including his decision to evacuate officers from the 3rd Precinct building. The Democrat also was lambasted by many progressives and liberals for his defense of the Minneapolis Police Department over calls to replace it with a department of public safety.

Mayor Frey has been steadfast in his support of Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, with the duo implementing several policing changes following Floyd’s death, including the banning of choke holds, “warrior-style” training and stopping drivers for low-level offenses.

“There’s not a mayor in the country that is content with the pace of change, and count me in on that vote,” Frey told the Associated Press last week. “But we have passed a litany of reforms and changes, more than any mayor in the history of this city.”

Frey also frequently clashed with the Minneapolis City Council, most recently when it overrode his veto concerning language in the public safety charter amendment. The proposed amendment failed to pass on Tuesday night.

Also on the ballot was an amendment about switching the city’s governance system to a “strong mayor” structure. Frey supported the measure, as well as an amendment which would authorize the city council to implement rent control. Both of those measures passed.

For a look at the results in the other top races of 2021 in Minnesota, click here.