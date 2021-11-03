MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The next round of ballot tabulation for Minneapolis’ ranked-choice elections resumes Wednesday morning with many races still undecided, including the mayor’s race.
On Tuesday evening, residents of the city voted against the proposed amendment to remove the Minneapolis Police Department from the city charter and replace it with a Department of Public Safety.
Incumbent Jacob Frey is leading the first round of the ranked choice vote in the Minneapolis mayoral election, with a roughly 20 point lead against challengers Sheila Nezhad and Kate Knuth.
For city council, eight unofficial winners have been declared:
– LaTrisha Vetaw in Ward 4
– Jamal Osman in Ward 6
– Lisa Goodman in Ward 7
– Andrea Jenkins in Ward 8
– Jason Chavez in Ward 9
– Emily Koski in Ward 11
– Andrew Johnson in Ward 12
– Linea Palmisano in Ward 13
Also on the ballot was an amendment about switching the city’s governance system to a “strong mayor” structure. Frey supported the measure, as well as an amendment which would authorize the city council to implement rent control.
City officials say ballot tabulation will resume at 9 a.m. with the mayor’s race going first.
