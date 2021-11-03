MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Minneapolis residents on Tuesday have voted against a proposed amendment that would have removed the city’s police department from the city charter and replace it with a Department of Public Safety.
The vote means the Department of Public Safety will not be created to replace the Minneapolis Police Department, the department which will still be required by the city charter.
The vote after all 136 precincts’ reporting was tabulated was 80,506 votes against, and 62,813 for. Charter amendment questions require 51% or more of the votes cast on each question to pass.
Supporters of the proposal said a complete overhaul of policing was necessary to stop police violence. Opponents said the proposal had no concrete plan for how to move forward and could make communities already affected by violence more vulnerable as crime is on the rise.
Meanwhile, the Minneapolis Police Department is seeking $27 million in funding to address a “staggering” number of police officer departures as violent crime surges in the city. Arradondo said there are 598 active sworn officers this year compared to 853 in 2019. The budget proposal calls for increased funding to rebuild core services.
