MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota will be getting $74 million in funding for the conservation and protection of wetland habitat and migratory birds.
The funds will directly impact communities in southern Minnesota, southwestern Minnesota, and along the Red and Minnesota rivers. The funding is being granted through the North American Wetlands Conservation Act.READ MORE: Gov. Walz Temporarily Eases Trucking Regulations To Help Livestock Producers Impacted By Drought
The federal funds will also be matched by $74 million in partner funds, which includes the group Pheasants Forever.READ MORE: Motorcyclist Dies Following Crash In Brainerd
Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, both Democrats, were involved in getting the funding to Minnesota’s wetlands.MORE NEWS: Minneapolis Community Group Sits Down With Police Leaders To Create Roadmap For Transformation
