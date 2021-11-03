MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota will begin vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 against COVID-19 this week.

The Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday issued formal recommendations for children as young as 5 years old to start receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

Walz also announced Wednesday a new state website to assist families in scheduling a vaccination and answer questions about the shot.

“Now that the vaccine is approved for kids ages 5-11, Minnesota is ready to administer these shots quickly, efficiently, and equitably,” Walz said in a statement. “I encourage families to make a plan to get their child vaccinated and help keep them safe.”

Walz’s office said more than 1,100 providers in Minnesota are prepared to begin administering vaccines to younger children. A community vaccination site at the Mall of America will triple its capacity to allow more children to get vaccinated.

WCCO’s Kate Raddatz reported Walgreens and Walmart were already accepting appointments to for kids 5 and up Tuesday night. Hy-Vee is also administering to that age group.

It's midnight – it looks like Walgreens has opened up scheduling for the COVID vaccine for ages 5-11 @WCCO — Kate Raddatz (@KateRaddatz) November 3, 2021

Almost 2:30 am – Walmart (so far only cottage grove location) has opened up vaccine appts for 5-11. multiple appointments available (for now). You need to set up an account. pic.twitter.com/fFNNEwI2J2 — Kate Raddatz (@KateRaddatz) November 3, 2021

According to the governor, 94% of Minnesota’s population is now eligible for the vaccine.

Minnesota has administered more than 7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, including about 449,000 booster shots. Nearly 74% of the state’s 12+ population has received at least one dose.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has seen 805,015 COVID-19 infections, and 8,718 deaths have been attributed to the virus.