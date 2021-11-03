ELECTION RESOURCES: Results For Top Races | Election Stories | Political News
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A majority of school district referendums in Minnesota appear to have passed following Tuesday’s election.
While many districts approved levy increases and bond requests, some districts with multiple referendums had split results, including the state’s largest district, Anoka-Hennepin.
Voters in the Anoka-Hennepin School District passed an operating levy renewal and a capital project levy renewal, but rejected an operating levy increase. The latter would have included resources for mental health.
