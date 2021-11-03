Election 2021:Frey, Carter win second terms, but many Mpls. City Council members have been unseated.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Brainerd News, Fatal Crash, Local TV, Motorcycle Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon following a crash in northern Minnesota.

The Brainerd Police Department says the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 210 and 10th Avenue Northeast, on the east side of town.

Emergency crews brought the motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man, to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has yet to be released pending the notification of family.

The car he collided with was driven by a 30-year-old woman. Neither she nor her young passenger were hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.