MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon following a crash in northern Minnesota.
The Brainerd Police Department says the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 210 and 10th Avenue Northeast, on the east side of town.
Emergency crews brought the motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man, to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has yet to be released pending the notification of family.
The car he collided with was driven by a 30-year-old woman. Neither she nor her young passenger were hurt.
The crash remains under investigation.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minneapolis Voters Reject Question To Replace Police With New Agency
- More Election More Election Results
- Following CDC Recommendation, Minn. To Begin Vaccinating Young Children Against COVID
- Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX